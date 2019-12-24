Man, 24, shot during botched drug deal on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot during a botched drug deal on the city’s Northwest Side, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Babcock Road.

Police said the man met up with two males in a dark-colored SUV for a drug deal. The males shot at the 24-year-old and struck him once in the neck, officers said.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital.

Police are still looking for the two people in the dark-colored SUV.

Officers said the injured man’s girlfriend witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police.