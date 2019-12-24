Teen in foster care shares importance of having mentor

SAN ANTONIO – Foster children form relationships they often have to leave behind every time they move from house to house, which is why mentorship programs for them are crucial for their success.

Mentors spend time with foster children, teach them skills, make them feel loved and can stay connected with them if they move homes.

KSAT’s Courtney Friedman spoke to one teen about why mentors are so important and reports that there is currently a desperate need for mentors, especially for teenagers.

To become a mentor, visit SJRCTexas.org.