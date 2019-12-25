South Side home deemed total loss after fire

SAN ANTONIO – The cause of a fire that burned down a South Side home overnight Wednesday is still not known, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

First responders were called to the home in the 100 block of Stratford Court around 3:30 a.m., said Joe Arrington, the department’s public information officer.

The fire, which is believed to have started in a shed attached to the home, quickly spread, prompting firefighters to request a second alarm.

Firefighters were forced to retreat, Arrington said, due to how quickly the flames spread.

No injuries were reported, and the city’s dangerous structures team was called in to begin the demolition process.