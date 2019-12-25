Woman continues holiday tradition of giving back to children

SAN ANTONIO – One local woman does not plan to stop her holiday tradition anytime soon after she has served several families in the community with Christmas gifts for several years.

Twenty-five years ago, Mary Ortega started Angel Mary’s Toy Drive at the Crazy J’s Sports Bar.

Since then, the holiday event has gotten bigger and better each year.

Families travel from all over to be a part of such a giving and well-planned tradition. Ortega said she plans to continue the drive for as long as she can.