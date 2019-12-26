Bexar County Jail inmate caught with falsified release documents, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office booking deputies prevented an inmate with falsified release documents from leaving the detention center Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Marco Alvarez, who was in jail on four counts of assault causing bodily injury, one count of retaliation and two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a security officer, will now also be charged with forgery of a government instrument.

Alvarez, 23, was being relocated from one living unit to another early Thursday morning, according to the news release. Around 2:25 a.m., Alvarez made his way to the booking area with falsified release documents.

Deputies confirmed Alvarez was not supposed to be released and placed him into custody before he ever left the secured area of the detention center, according to the news release.

“I am extremely proud of my Deputies for their diligence and hard work. Over the last few months we have increased training and command staff presence in the booking area,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. “These deputies are a prime example of what commitment and skilled law enforcement looks like. As an agency, we applaud their efforts and results.”