KSAT12 GMSA, December 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, a wrong way driver on Hardy Oak Boulevard led police on a chase that ended at a local car dealership. That suspect is now facing at least four charges.

And, a rowdy crowd at a bar on the Northwest side led to dozens of police units being called, later ending in one arrest and one person in the hospital.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.