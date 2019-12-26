SAFD: North Side family displaced from home following afternoon fire

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – The San Antonio Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of a house fire in the 600 block of Karen Lane.

Magali Soto was inside celebrating Christmas Day with her family when she was alerted by her son.

“He just started shouting that there was smoke and we saw the fire,” Soto said.

The fire was contained to her 16-year-old daughter’s bedroom, but the majority of her Christmas gifts were lost.

The San Antonio Fire Department estimated the flames caused $50,000 in damage. Soto said her family is now displaced.

“We cannot stay here because there is no electricity,” Soto said.

SAFD believes the cause of the fire may have been electrical. Soto said she is thankful her family is safe.

“We just came out on time,” she said.

Soto said she is still in disbelief that on a day meant for being grateful she is now holding back tears for things she lost.

“I know it’s something material, but it’s hard work to get it,” she said.

She plans to take the tragedy one day at a time but said she will lean on her faith to get her family through.

“He has a purpose even on the hard times,” Soto said.