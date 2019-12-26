SAPD: Boyfriend choked girlfriend on Christmas Day after watching show about infidelity

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police on Thursday arrested a man accused of choking his girlfriend after watching a show about infidelity.

Rudy Esparza, 36, grew agitated after watching the program, his girlfriend of six years told police Wednesday.

Officials ID pregnant woman fatally shot by ex on Christmas Day

The girlfriend told police she “curled up in a ball” because she feared Esparza would assault her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Esparza allegedly choked her, according to the affidavit.

When police located Esparza, he told officers that he and his girlfriend were “wrestling.”

Man accused of driving wrong way, hitting SAPD patrol car, 3 new vehicles at dealership

Esparza has three prior family violence convictions, according to the affidavit.

Esparza was arrested on suspicion of assault family violence, a second-degree felony. His bail was set at $40,000.