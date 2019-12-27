BCSO: Teens shot at family in home, attempted to clean up the evidence

BEXAR COUNTY – A teenager is accused of shooting at a family in their southeast Bexar County home and attempting to clear the evidence afterward.

Kaeleb Fisher, 17, was charged with three counts of deadly conduct with a firearm on Thursday, according to online jail records.

The shooting occurred after Fisher and two other suspects allegedly followed two brothers to their home in the 9600 block of Hildebrandt Road on Dec. 3, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the brothers ran inside their house, their mother saw the windows of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck roll down and three men pull out guns, the affidavit states.

The mother and sons took cover inside the home and at least two gunshots were fired, the family told BCSO.

One of the sons looked outside after the shooting and saw the gunmen “picking up fired shell casings,” the affidavit states.

Coleton Garcia, 18, was named in the affidavit as the driver of the Ram pickup. He was arrested on Dec. 19 and charged with three counts of deadly conduct with a firearm, according to online jail records.

One of the victims said he knew who the shooters were because they are related.

No one was injured in the shooting.