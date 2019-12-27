Driver exiting Interstate 10 loses control, crashes car in home

A driver exiting Interstate 10 on the West Side lost control and sent his car crashing into a home.

The car crashed early Friday morning into the living room of the home in the 1300 block of W. Agarita Ave., according to San Antonio police officers on the scene.

The home was vacant because it was being renovated, officials said. A black sheet is now covering the gaping hole left in the front of the home.

The driver is being evaluated for driving while intoxicated.