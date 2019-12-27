Joint Base San Antonio will expand base access to veterans

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and primary family care givers will soon have access to the Joint Base San Antonio, along with expanded commissary and military service exchange, according to a press release.

San Antonio veteran left homeless after wife’s death gets help from local program

Access will be granted to Medal of Honor recipients, former prisoners of war, Purple Heart recipients, veterans with service connected disabilities and eligible caregivers with a Veterans Administration-issued memorandum.

Veterans can apply for access beginning Jan. 1.

The Department of Defense was allowed to expand access thanks to the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, which also gave a 2.6% pay raise for active military members.

SA nonprofit giving underprivileged people the gift of sight

Veterans must obtain the new Veterans Health Identification Card at one of the following Visitor Control Centers:

JBSA-Lackland : Luke Blvd Gateway VCC: 2602 Luke Blvd., JBSA-Lackland

JBSA Fort San Houston :

Walter Street Gate VCC: 892 Hood St., JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

I-35 SAMMC VCC: 3551 Roger Brook Drive (building 3704) JBSA-Fort Sam Houston

JBSA-Randolph : JBSA-Randolph VCC: Hermon Drive, JBSA-Randolph

For more information about the Veterans Health Identification Card requirements, visit the Real ID Act compliance website.