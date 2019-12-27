KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., December 27, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a driver is being tested for DWI after crashing into a West side home.

Crazy video shows the moment a 5-year-old girl in New York is run over by a school bus.

And a Michigan woman got none other than Bill Gates as her Secret Santa.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.