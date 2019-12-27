KSAT12 GMSA, December 27, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, we now know the name of the man accused of hitting a police sergeant. That man could now be facing multiple charges after being arrested on Christmas morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the 1300 block of West Agarita Avenue after a man drove his car into a home. The damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

And a man is facing robbery charges after his DNA was found on a handgun from a robbery scene at a gas station in January.

