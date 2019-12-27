KSAT12 News at 5, December 27, 2019

68ºF

December 27, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – The top stories of the day from the latest newscast from KSAT12:

  • Dozens of demonstrators gathered near The Alamo this afternoon to protest moving the Alamo Cenotaph.
  • The man accused of murdering the mother of his two children remains in the hospital.
  • SAISD announced a new scholarship honoring slain officer Cliff Martinez.

