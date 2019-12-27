KSAT12 News at 5, December 27, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – The top stories of the day from the latest newscast from KSAT12:

Dozens of demonstrators gathered near The Alamo this afternoon to protest moving the Alamo Cenotaph.

The man accused of murdering the mother of his two children remains in the hospital.

SAISD announced a new scholarship honoring slain officer Cliff Martinez.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.