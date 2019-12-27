KSAT12 Nightbeat, Dec. 26, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is sharing the story of her loss in hopes of preventing people from drinking and driving this holiday season. An arrest affidavit is revealing new information about a deadly crash in Leon Springs. A mother is talking about the last moments she shared with her pregnant daughter before she was shot and killed on Christmas Day.

