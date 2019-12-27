Man accused of robbing gas stations, driving stolen truck

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing two gas stations and driving a stolen truck earlier this year.

Matthew James Avalos, 36, has been charged with robbery, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to online jail records.

Avalos entered a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of SW Loop 410 on Jan. 23 and demanded money and cigarettes, according to an arrest affidavit.

He showed the cashier a gun but then placed it on the counter as he gathered money, the affidavit states.

At that point the cashier grabbed the gun and Avalos ran out of the store, driving off in a stolen gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, the affidavit states. Police later discovered the gun was unloaded.

Avalos was arrested on Jan. 26 in connection to the allegedly stolen Ram truck. Because the vehicle matched the description from the Shell incident, Avalos became a person of interest in the robbery.

Avalos’ DNA was later connected to an aggravated robbery on Jan. 18 at a Lucky Food Store in the 900 block of Cupples Road.