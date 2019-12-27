Records: SA man fondled teen, punched SAPD officer in the head

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Christmas night after authorities said he was caught fondling a 19-year-old woman and then punched a San Antonio Police Department officer who responded to the scene.

Abel Rivera, 46, was arrested around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday inside a home in the 2100 block of Harpers Ferry on the city’s far West Side, according to booking records.

Rivera’s booking sheet indicates that SAPD officers were called after Rivera was found inappropriately touching the teenager.

Once officers arrived and contacted Rivera he is accused of resisting arrest and punching one of the officers in his left ear “causing injury and pain,” the report states.

Rivera was formally charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with assault of a peace officer causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Records show he was also arrested on a charge of sexual assault-contact, but that charge does not appear on his formal booking record.

It is possible that charge could be filed against him at large with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.