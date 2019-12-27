San Antonio Zoo offering half-off admission for city residents Friday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents wishing to see the Whataburger Zoo Lights before the end of the year can visit today with a sweet deal.

The San Antonio Zoo is offering 50% off admission for San Antonio residents in celebration of National Visit the Zoo Day, courtesy of City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Guests can purchase the discounted tickets at the front gate with proof of a San Antonio address.

Ticket prices are normally $16.99 for children ages 3-11 and $19.99 for those ages 12 and above.

The Zoo will be open from noon-9 p.m. today, but the holiday lights will remain until Dec. 31.

Whataburger Zoo Lights features a holiday light display, s’mores and camel rides.