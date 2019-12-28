KSAT 12 News: Good Morning San Antonio, December, 28, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head on the exchange ramp of I-35 and Loop 410.

A motorcycle rider is dead after losing control and crashing into a car in Cibolo.

New Years is right around the corner, and we have some tips to make and keep your resolutions in 2020.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.