KSAT12 News at 5, December 28, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories for the latest newscast on KSAT 12 News:

A police chase on the west side ended with a driver crashing into a home.

A former UTSA football player has been arrested on a murder charge in Travis County.

A man was shot while walking home Friday night and police are still looking for the shooter.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.