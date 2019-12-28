60ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, December 28, 2019

Bill Taylor, Producer

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories for the latest newscast on KSAT 12 News:

  • A police chase on the west side ended with a driver crashing into a home.
  • A former UTSA football player has been arrested on a murder charge in Travis County.
  • A man was shot while walking home Friday night and police are still looking for the shooter.

