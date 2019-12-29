Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning hosts Menorah lighting at Alamo

On the seventh night of Hanukkah, leaders at Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning said they were proud to light the Menorah at the Alamo.

They said the Menorah, like the Alamo, is a symbol of the strive for freedom.

Rabbi Chaim Block said it’s important to be able to show price in Judaism after a recent spike in anti-Semitic attacks nationwide.

Teens from the community lit the candles.

The lighting was followed by a free public celebration, which included food and dancing.