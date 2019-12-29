KSAT12 GMSA News 8 a.m., December 29, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being hit by two separate vehicles on I-10 at the Boerne Stage Road exit.

Details continue to unfold about a former UTSA football player who is accused of murdering his sister.

Hate crimes are on the rise in Texas. New FBI data shows a significant increase from 2017 to 2018.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.