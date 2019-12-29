KSAT12 News at 5:30, December 29, 2019
SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories for the latest KSAT 12 newscast:
• A victim and the suspect were killed in Fort Worth church shooting.
• The suspect in a North Side shooting has been identified as a former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office employee.
• The suspect in a New York Hanukkah celebration stabbing made his first court appearance this morning.
