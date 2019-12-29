Man fatally run over by cars on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say one man was run over twice by separate vehicles and killed around 2 A.M. Sunday on I-10 West frontage road near Boerne Stage Road.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old, Juan Pablo Villarreal.

According to police, Villarreal was driving against traffic on the frontage road for about a quarter of a mile until he pulled over at the Boerne Stage Road exit. Villarreal got out of his car, began to walk away and was struck by a vehicle exiting I-10 West.

The driver of that vehicle did not stop and left Villarreal laying in the middle of the road.

Police have not provided a description on the vehicle. However, they said that the driver could face charges in connection to the fatal accident.

Moments later, another vehicle exited the interstate and also ran over Villarreal, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle involved told police they initially thought they had ran over a deer, however they soon realized there was a man on the ground and called police.

Villarreal was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say that as of now, the second driver will not be charged. The investigation and search for the first driver continues.