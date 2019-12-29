Man walking on I-10 killed after getting hit by two vehicles

A man is dead after being hit by two cars.

Emergency crews responded to I-10 frontage road and Boerne Stage Rd. just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

San Antonio police say the victim was driving against traffic on the westbound frontage road I-10 when he pulled over at the Boerne Stage Road and got out of the vehicle.

The victim started walking away from the car and was hit by a vehicle exiting the highway, leaving the driver in the middle of the road, according to SAPD. Moments later another vehicle exiting I-10 also ran him over.

Police say the second driver did stop and call the police, but the first driver did not. They are still looking for that first driver.

Why the victim got out of the car is still unclear, according to SAPD.