San Antonio police searching for suspect in North Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect remains at large following a shooting on the Northwest Side Friday night.

San Antonio police officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 5000 block of Kenton Trace for a stabbing, but when they arrived, they realized the victim had been shot.

The victim called 911 while he was walking home, police said.

He told police the shooting happened at an intersection that doesn’t exist. Officers have not been able to find the shooting scene.

The man was transported to Univesity Hospital in an unknown condition.