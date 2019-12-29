Shooting suspect identified as off-duty BCSO civilian employee

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of shooting his relative outside a North Side strip mall Saturday night was a civilian employee for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Joel Ramos, 24, was arrested by San Antonio police on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

1 hospitalized in shooting between relatives outside SA strip mall, police say

Police said an argument escalated outside a business in the Wonder Center strip mall. That’s when Ramos pulled out a gun and shot the man in the lower torso, police said.

Ramos resigned in lieu of termination proceedings, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Ramos’ tenure with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spans back to October 2016. He was currently assigned as a clothing technician at the jail.

While reviewing his file, investigators discovered he was previously arrested for robbery in April 2014. He was hired by the previous administration, according to the news release.

“Mr. Ramos’ violent arrest history shows he should have never been hired in the first place. This is why I changed our hiring standards, and they will stay where they are," Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. "I’m happy to accept Mr. Ramos’ resignation. Good riddance. I hope the victim in this case makes a full recovery.”