Arson investigators looking into suspicious overnight fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of a suspicious fire just west of downtown overnight.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Commerce.

Firefighters said a small trash can caught fire on the second floor of an abandoned structure and then spread.

Fire officials said nobody was inside the home at the time and that there are no utilities going to the building.

Arson investigators are looking into the fire as possible arson.