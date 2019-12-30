Driver falls asleep, crashes into Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A driver crashed into the bedroom of a Northwest Side home after falling asleep at the wheel, police said Sunday night.

Police are now investigating what else led up to the crash, reported in the 4000 block of Mt. Laurel before 9 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

Two people were in the home at the time of the incident but were not hurt, police said.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges and the case remained under investigation Sunday night.