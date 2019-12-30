KSAT12 GMSA at 6AM, December 30, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is dead after she crashed her vehicle into a bridge late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

A man with a gunshot wound crashed his car into a barrier near a Northeast Side Whataburger restaurant overnight, San Antonio police said.

Son to receive father’s long lost Purple Heart.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.