KSAT12 News at Noon: December 30, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have died in separate crashes overnight. San Antonio police are investigating one as a murder case. Investigators said the victim crashed his vehicle into a Northeast Side Whataburger after he had been shot.

Crime Stoppers is looking for help tracking down the man who attacked a disabled driver. According to police, the suspect ran over the victim as he drove away in the victim’s vehicle.

Two people were killed and three others hurt in a church shooting in Forth Worth. The terrifying tragedy was being live streamed during Sunday service. Officials say a group of volunteers established for this very stopped the shooter.

