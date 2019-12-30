KSAT12 News Nightbeat, December 29, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest KSAT 12 newscast:

• A second victim has been confirmed dead in this morning’s shooting at a Fort Worth church.

• San Antonio police say a suspected robber shot at a door after panicking.

• The mug shot for a former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office employee has been released. Andrew Joel Ramos is accused of shooting a relative outside a North Side strip mall.

