Man robbed in Home Depot parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two men responsible for an aggravated robbery in a Home Depot parking lot on the city’s Southeast Side.

The robbery occurred Dec. 5 in the 520 block of Fair Avenue, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the men (seen above) pulled up next to the victim in a white Chevy suburban.

Police said the men got out of the vehicle with a weapon and demanded the victim’s possessions before getting back into the suburban.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.