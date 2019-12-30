Police looking for man who stole disabled victim’s vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking a man who stole a disabled person’s vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The aggravated robbery occurred Dec. 14 in the 2600 block of South Presa Street.

According to police, the victim was loading some property into his vehicle when the suspect (seen above) approached him and demanded his car keys. That’s when, police said, a struggle ensued and the victim was knocked to the ground.

Police said the man was able to take the victim’s keys away and get inside the car. As the victim was getting up, the man reversed and struck him, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.