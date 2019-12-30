SAPD: Suspected robber panicked, shot at door while fleeing from South Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a suspected robber who shot at the doors of a South Side convenience store while fleeing from the scene Sunday evening.

Police were called to the store in the 5200 block of South Flores Street at 6:49 p.m. to respond to the robbery call.

Man fatally run over by cars on Northwest Side

Witnesses told police that a man in his 20s was trying to rob the store, but panicked.

He shot at the door while fleeing the scene and did not make off with any money, police said. He fled from the store in a silver car.

A robbery suspect fired at the doors of a South Side convenience store in a panic, witnesses told police.

Investigators are obtaining surveillance footage from the store to aid in their investigation.