Sketch released of suspect in Christmas Eve murder of Schertz business owner

SAN ANTONIO – Officials continue searching for the person responsible in the death of the owner of Bexar Waste, Henry Gutierrez, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in his Shertz home on Dec. 24.

Officials said gift cards stolen from Gutierrez's home were found to have been sold in the Houston area by a male person of interest.

A Texas Rangers' forensic sketch artist completed a sketch depicting the person who sold the gift cards.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the person in the sketch to contact Detective Chris Hernandez at 210-619-1262.