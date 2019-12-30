What’s Up South Texas!: 2019 Year in review

South Texas – What does What’s Up South Texas mean to you?

Since I was in college, I have always been passionate about finding ways to directly connect with communities. In Arkansas where I spent a lot of time covering non-profit organizations, I realized that the missions and purposes of those organizations started from an ordinary person like you and me. Having the opportunity to look deeper into normal individuals in our community here in San Antonio means sharing the good, happiness, and relatable in the midst of a lot of bad and troubling news out there.

How do you get your stories?

When we first started the segment in 2018, I would get stories strictly from luck, LOL. Because I was new to San Antonio, I didn’t know where to look or where to go to find these unique stories, so I would literally drive around with my photographer, or on my own time and look at things/people I saw as unique or interesting. The first story was a homeless man I found sleeping by the Starbucks downtown. I’ve always had a heart for the homeless but what made him unique was the fact that he had a guitar on his lap. I knew then and there, he had a story that many have not heard, or have not bothered to ask.

Now that we have featured several people and the community is catching on to what the segment is about, we are starting to get emails and tips from people of ideas. That is the major bread and butter source of great people stories, so if you have an idea, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

What is the shooting process like?

The shooting process of these kinds of stories is different from your ordinary news story. Jennifer Galvan, my awesome photographer and closest friend, is amazing with the way she shoots. During the process, we bounce ideas off each other on how to make the stories stand out. Having a great partner makes the experience that much more impactful. It makes the storytelling and editing process smooth and exciting which is why I tend to scream in happiness whenever she is done with her final edits.

What are the funniest stories you have featured on What’s Up South Texas?

Any story with kids! They are all amazing and very bright. They all have their own personalities which are cool to crack open during the interview process. They start off a little shy because they don’t know what to expect, but once they see I am as big of a goofball as can be, they open up and make the experience beyond entertaining.

What are the stories that tug on your heartstrings?

We feature several stories involving cancer and other major health issues people have had to fight through in order to live a normal life. Seeing them smile and have hope brings me to my knees with praise to God. We have also had breakthrough stories of domestic violence, homelessness, and addiction where people have overcome those mountains, and are now succeeding and living their best life.

What is your favorite What’s Up South Texas story?

I am beyond serious when I say they are all my favorites lol. I literally can’t decide because they all have their own style and story. They are all messages that have impacted me in some form or fashion. They are all interesting because the interview portion with these people is essentially a sit-down, unscripted, authentic conversation with who I end up seeing as family members and friends. It is an amazing experience of laughter, cries, and authenticity. Because of these people, their stories, and their willingness to let us walk in their shoes, I feel blessed to be a voice of this community.

What is next for the new year with What’s Up South Texas?

I have bigger and better plans for What’s Up South Texas in 2020. Jen and I have already started brainstorming on ways to expand the segment. I plan to bring those ideas to fruition as soon as I can and I am beyond excited about it. Stand By 😉

How can people send ideas to be featured on What’s Up South Texas?

People can easily connect with me on social media, email or by phone.

Facebook: KSAT Japhanie Gray

Twitter: @JGrayKSAT

Email: jgray@ksat.com

Phone: 210-351-1289

