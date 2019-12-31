58ºF

KSAT12 News at 5, December 31, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12 News:

  • Revelers gearing up for Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve celebration at Hemisfair Park.
  • AAA Texas is encouraging people to plan a sober ride home or opt for its Tipsy Tow service this New Year’s Eve.
  • A man who led BCSO deputies on a short chase was arrested after he was tased inside a corner store.

