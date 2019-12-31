KSAT12 News at 5, December 31, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest newscast on KSAT 12 News:

Revelers gearing up for Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve celebration at Hemisfair Park.

AAA Texas is encouraging people to plan a sober ride home or opt for its Tipsy Tow service this New Year’s Eve.

A man who led BCSO deputies on a short chase was arrested after he was tased inside a corner store.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.