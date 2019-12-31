Man accused of slapping, kicking woman pregnant with his baby

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of kicking a woman who is pregnant with his baby three times after he showed up to their house drunk.

Pedro Sosa, 24, has been charged with assault of a pregnant person after the Nov. 17 incident, according to an arrest affidavit. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday, online jail records show.

The woman, 26, told San Antonio police officers that the incident began when he “arrived home intoxicated” and was “covered in ‘hickies',” the arrest affidavit states.

She told the man to leave and he tried pushing her out of a room, the affidavit states.

He slapped, pushed and cornered her before kicking her in the stomach, the affidavit states. He allegedly kicked her again twice in the thighs.

The woman ran out of the room and tried to call her mother, the affidavit states, but he caught up to her, pushed her down and grabbed the phone.

She was eventually able to grab her phone and call 911, and Sosa fled the location, police said.

The woman was four months pregnant at the time of the incident.

The victim’s mother told police that Sosa has a history of assaulting her daughter but those incidents went unreported, the affidavit states.

Sosa’s bond was set at $20,000.