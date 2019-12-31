37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

37ºF

Local News

Man robs NE Side Circle K at gunpoint, police say

Robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. in 2400 block of Austin Highway

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, circle k
photo

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Circle K convenience store late Monday night.

The robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Circle K in the 2400 block of Austin Highway, not far from Perrin Beitel Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a man in a gray hoodie and khaki pants walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police said the man fled on foot following the robbery.

The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: