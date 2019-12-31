Man robs NE Side Circle K at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Circle K convenience store late Monday night.

The robbery occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Circle K in the 2400 block of Austin Highway, not far from Perrin Beitel Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a man in a gray hoodie and khaki pants walked into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.

Police said the man fled on foot following the robbery.

The amount of money stolen was not disclosed.