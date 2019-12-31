Police: Driver taken to hospital after crash into median on I-37

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a median on Interstate 37 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-37 near Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, the man for an unknown reason lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median.

Police said the man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

The southbound lanes of I-37 between Hot Wells and Pecan Valley Drive were closed as a result of the crash.

There were no other reported injuries.