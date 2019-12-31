Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old San Antonio man

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for an 80-year-old San Antonio man.

Police are looking for Arthur Darien Jr., who is diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Darien was last seen Tuesday morning at 13214 Huntsman driving a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with Texas license plate 7RRXT.

Police believe Darien poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Darien is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and gray, balding hair.

He was last seen wearing an olive green shirt and khaki pants.

If you have any information about Darien, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.