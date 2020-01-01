Fireworks cause blaze at East Side home, official says
SAN ANTONIO – A home was badly damaged on New Year’s Eve after fireworks caused a fire.
The fire erupted around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Larry, according to a San Antonio police officer at the scene.
The fire destroyed the back half of the home, but the structure will likely be a total loss, the officer said.
A man in his 60s living in the house said he will be staying with his sister due to the damage.
Arson investigators were called to the scene.
