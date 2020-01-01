KSAT12 News Nightbeat, December 31, 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Crowds comes together in San Antonio to ring in 2020.
A wreck near the Alamodome leaves a motorcyclist with severe injuries hours before the new year.
For the first time, scientists will be able to study local water quality without limitations.
