Man, woman hospitalized in shooting, fire at San Antonio home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were found shot amid a house fire on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house in the 1300 block of Gibbs.

The house was on fire, according to a sergeant at the scene, and a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting and fire remain unclear, but the sergeant said more than 26 rifle shell casings were found around the house.

Arson investigators were called out to the scene.

