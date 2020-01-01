Meet the first San Antonio baby born in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Welcome to the world, baby Penelope.

Penelope Navarro was the first baby born in San Antonio in 2020 — 25 seconds after midnight.

She was born at Methodist Children’s Hospital in the Medical Center, and the hospital presented the family a gift basket.

Penelope’s parents, Sarah and Robert Navarro, say they are excited about raising their new baby girl, and she has already stolen their hearts.

The couple already has a son, 2, and they said he is excited about becoming a big brother.