52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

52ºF

Local News

Meet the first San Antonio baby born in 2020

Tags: 2020, New Year
Penelope Navarro was born 25 seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, at San Antonio's Methodist Hospital.
Penelope Navarro was born 25 seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, at San Antonio's Methodist Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO – Welcome to the world, baby Penelope.

Penelope Navarro was the first baby born in San Antonio in 2020 — 25 seconds after midnight.

She was born at Methodist Children’s Hospital in the Medical Center, and the hospital presented the family a gift basket.

Penelope’s parents, Sarah and Robert Navarro, say they are excited about raising their new baby girl, and she has already stolen their hearts.

The couple already has a son, 2, and they said he is excited about becoming a big brother.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.