Woman who disappeared could be in danger, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who disappeared on Tuesday, as they say she poses as a credible threat to her own safety.

Debra Sue Mitzelfelt, 48, was last seen at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 17000 block of Tarkio Way in a silver 2015 Ford F150, according to a CLEAR Alert. The license plate on the truck is LVG0134.

Mitzelfelt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a skull on her left shoulder and a tattoo of three hearts on her left wrist.

Police said Mitzelfelt’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7579.