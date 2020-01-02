KSAT12 GMSA, JANUARY 2, 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, police responded to a disturbance call late last night at the Latitude Apartment complex on the Northwest side. Two people were taken to the hospital for cut and gunshot wounds. Police detained the suspect nearby on Wurzbach road.

And police are seeking the public’s help for any information that could lead to an arrest from an aggravated robbery back on December 2nd.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.