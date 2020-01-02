KSAT12 News at 5, January 2, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – These are the top stories from the latest KSAT 12 Newscast:

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

A woman who died in a New Year’s Eve crash has been identified as 20-year-old Jesamie Friend.

