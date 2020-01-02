KSAT12 News Nightbeat, January 1, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – A neighbor recalls what she witnessed in a hit-and-run crash just minutes into the new year.

KSAT captures video of illegal fireworks set off around San Antonio.

San Antonio welcomes the city’s first baby of 2020.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.